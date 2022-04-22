New Bill Murray film is suspended following complaints of "inappropriate behaviour"









Aziz Ansari, known for his comedic work on popular projects such as Master of None and Parks and Recreation, was set to start his journey as a filmmaker with a brand new debut feature. However, the production of the film has been suspended following complaints for “inappropriate behaviour” against its star Bill Murray.

Titled Being Mortal, the film is based on Atul Gawande’s book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawande which explores many subjects including hospice care, and alternative objectives of medical treatment at the end of one’s life and other reflections. Having earned multiple accolades, this film adaptation was a highly anticipated project.

“Aziz Ansari is an incredible talent and, with this script, he brings a singular combination of insightful humour and pathos,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenroom and Matthew Greenfield said in a joint statement about the upcoming project. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with him on his feature directorial debut which is long overdue, and of course working with the genius Bill Murray once again.”

According to the reports that have emerged, Searchlight have suspended production on Being Mortal because of a formal complaint against Bill Murray for indulging in inappropriate behaviour. While the complaint was filed last week, the production was stopped on Monday and the cast and crew only found out after a letter was circulated among them recently.

Insider reports have clarified that Ansari and other members of the production such as Seth Rogen were not included in the complaint. Searchlight said: “Our hope is to resume production … [we] are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing.” At this point, it is unclear whether Murray will remain involved with Being Mortal.

