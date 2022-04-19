The axe used by Jack Nicholson in 'The Shining' to be sold to auction









The axe that Jack Nicholson used to smash through the door in The Shining is going to auction. In the 1980 horror classic, Nicholson plays Jack Torrance, a writer who goes crazy due to supernatural forces. He becomes murderous and chases after his family and it is during this game of cat and mouse that he delivers the film’s most iconic line, “Here’s Johnny!” after he tears through the bathroom door with the axe, attempting to kill his wife.

Per a report in TMZ, the axe from Stanley Kubrick’s film will be sold through the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house on Wednesday, April 20th.

The auctioneers told the publication that the axe is still in great condition and is displayed in a shadow box frame alongside some photos of it in the movie. It’s expected to fetch at least $100,000 (£76,693).

It seems as if The Shining is making its way back to the front of discussions. It has been reported that comedy legend Ben Stiller is in talks to portray Torrance in a stage adaptation of the Stephen King book. The Zoolander star is being touted to play the bloodthirsty maniac in Ivo van Hove’s new version that is coming to the West End in 2023.

“We can confirm that we are in negotiations with Ben Stiller about his starring in Ivo van Hove’s theatre production of Stephen King’s The Shining, adapted by Simon Stephens, for the West End with dates tbc,” a spokesperson for Sonia Friedman Productions explained in a statement obtained by Variety.

“Conversations are at an early stage, and as such we cannot confirm any further details at this time,” they added.

Rehearsals are to begin in January next year. It is said that van Hove’s play will follow the book closely, unlike Kubrick’s film, but with details scarce, we shall find out more over the coming months.

Watch the iconic Jack Nicholson scene below.

