Ben Stiller is in talks to star in a stage adaptation of 'The Shining'









Stephen King’s The Shining is still regarded as one of his finest works, especially because of its impact on popular culture. While the original novel is beloved by many fans, there have also been multiple adaptations of the work. It seems like another one is on the way and it is set to star Ben Stiller as the central figure of this adaptation.

Even after all these years, the adaptation that has garnered the most attention is Stanley Kubrick’s version of The Shining which deviated a lot from the source material. There were many disagreements between Kubrick and King but the acclaimed filmmaker’s interpretation of the text is considered to be one of the greatest horror experiences in the history of cinema.

Stiller will follow in the footsteps of Jack Nicholson who starred as Jack Torrance – a struggling writer who moves to a remote hotel with his family during the winter in order to focus on his artistic projects but ends up losing his mind. This adaptation will be a theatrical version and Stiller has appeared in multiple theatrical productions before.

In a statement released by Sonia Friedman Productions, it was announced that the plans were already underway: “We can confirm that we are in negotiations with Ben Stiller about his starring in Ivo van Hove’s theatre production of Stephen King’s The Shining, adapted by Simon Stephens, for the West End with dates tbc.”

The statement also added that the talks for the project have just started so no concrete details are available at the moment. It continued: “Conversations are at an early stage, and as such we cannot confirm any further details at this time.”

While no other casting details were mentioned, the producers revealed that they hoped it would debut by January next year and eventually move to Broadway.