Avey Tare shares new single ‘Invisible Darlings’









Avey Tare - 'Invisible Darlings' 4

This Friday, Animal Collective stalwart Avey Tare will be dropping his latest solo album, 7s. The new album promises to be filled with all the expected psychedelia and mind-expanding experimentation that the artist has become known for. There are also some unexpected pop hooks that filter in and out. Not to spoil anything, but I’ve listened to the album, and it rocks.

We’ve already gotten a preview of the new LP with the singles ‘The Musical’ and ‘Hey Bog’, and just a few days before the album is released in full, we’re getting another taste of it with the new track ‘Invisible Darlings’.

More straightforward and poppy than most of Tare’s previous material, ‘Invisible Darlings’ still contains plenty of wonky instrumentation and wacky production techniques. A perfect combination of Tare’s experimental and conventional sides, ‘Invisible Darlings’ also feels bright and sunny. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering how the inspiration for the track came from a heartwarming interaction.

“Once while taking a road trip with my girlfriend we stopped into a Steak ’n Shake to use the bathroom and get a milkshake,” Tare shared in a statement. “I wasn’t in the best mood. There was lots of traffic and the weather was gloomy, stress on the brain. The server asked what my name was. I told her and she said, ‘We had a Daniel in here last week. I asked him what it was like in the lion’s den.’ I smiled and she continued with some humorous banter for a moment. She stepped away and returned with our milkshakes. ‘I stuck my finger in both of them just to make sure they taste good,’ she said. I busted out laughing. ‘Nice one,’ I said. Back at the car I felt lighter and was joking around as well. The interaction and the joke stuck with me for some time.”



“I had just come face to face with an invisible darling. An unlikely person doing a simple positive act to help me get through the day,” he added. “The people that pick up things we’ve carelessly dropped. Help us move. Tell us a joke to make us smile. In a world where it seems like sometimes the only newsworthy things are the terrible things happening and the race to survive exceeds all, it’s healthy to open your eyes and see that there are good things happening around us all the time. It can make a person want to participate.”

Check out the video for ‘Invisible Darlings’ down below. 7s is set for a February 17th release.