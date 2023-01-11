Avey Tare announces new album '7s'









Avey Tare - 'Hey Bog' and 'The Musical' 'The Musical' 'Hey Bog' 3.8

Animal Collective co-leader Avey Tare is jumping back into his solo career with a brand-new upcoming album, 7s. The new album from Tare, the stage name of Dave Portner, will be released on February 17th.

In a two-for-one preview of the new album, Portner has dropped two new songs from the upcoming LP. ‘Hey Bog’ is a nearly ten-minute odyssey through trippy sonic effects and increasingly psychedelic noises. By the time Portner’s voice eventually makes an appearance, the track is nearly half done. That being said, ‘Hey Bog’ is a perfect entry point into the wild world that is 7s.

‘The Musical’ is more accessible, but only barely. With a hodge-podge of wah-wah guitars and melting synth lines, the song feels like a relaxing tour through Portner’s fractured lens of musical ideas. With melody lines speaking of trains of thoughts being lost and mountains singing, it’s as delightfully surreal as it is catchy.

To support the new album, Portner is set to trek across North America with a tour that will make stops across the United States and Canada. Kicking off in Portner’s hometown of Asheville, South Carolina, on March 23rd, the tour will wind its way across the continent, hitting major cities across the east and west coasts before finishing up at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles on May 13th.

The new album and tour come as Animal Collective seem primed to take another extended break. Despite the full band having recently collaborated on the soundtrack to the film The Inspection, both Avey Tare and drummer/vocalist Panda Bear are set to spend most of 2023 on their own respective tours. When we chatted with guitarist/keyboardist Deakin about the release of last year’s Time Skiffs, he stated that the band had a new entire album ready to put out. When we see that new music, or whether we’ll see it at all, remains a mystery, but the individual members are keeping busy in the meantime.

Check out the videos for ‘Hey Bog’ and ‘The Musical’, plus the tracklisting for 7s and Avey Tare’s tour dates, down below. 7s is set for a February 17th release.

7s tracklisting:

1. ‘Invisible Darlings’

2. ‘Lips At Night’

3. ‘The Musical’

4. ‘Hey Bog’

5. ‘Sweeper’s Grin’

6. ‘Neurons’

7. ‘Cloud Stop Rest Start’

Avey Tare 2023 Tour

March

3/23: The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

3/24: Lodge of Sorrows – Savannah, GA

3/25: Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA

3/27: Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC 3

/28: Songbyrd – Washington, DC

3/29: First Unitarian Church – Philadelphia, PA

3/31: Market Hotel – Brooklyn, NY

April

4/01: Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

4/03: Bar Le Ritz PDB – Montreal, QC

4/04: The Drake Underground – Toronto, ON

4/06: El Club – Detroit, MI

4/07: Sleeping Village – Chicago, IL

4/08: 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN

4/27: Henry Miller Memorial Library – Big Sur, CA

4/28: The Chapel – San Francisco, CA

4/29: HopMonk Tavern – Novato, CA

May

5/01: Polaris Hall – Portland, OR

5/02: The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

5/03: Biltmore Cabaret – Vancouver, BC

5/05: Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

5/06: Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO

5/08: Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

5/09: Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

5/10: Casbah – San Diego, CA

5/13: Lodge Room – Los Angeles, CA