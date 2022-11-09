Animal Collective announce upcoming film soundtrack and share new single









Animal Collective have announced that they have written the score for the upcoming A24 picture, The Inspection. They have also released the first song from the soundtrack, entitled ‘Crucible’. The film was written and directed by Elegance Bratton.

The Inspection has been informed by Bratton’s own life experiences. The film centres on a young black man by the name of Ellis French, who is the target of homophobia in both a Marines training camp and from within his family.

Jeremy Pope will star as Ellis French, and he will be joined by Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, Aaron Dominguez, Nicholas Logan, Eman Esfandi, Andrew Kai, Aubrey Joseph, Bokeem Woodbine, and Gabrielle Union.

Discussing ‘Crucible’, Avey Tare of Animal Collective said: “I wanted us to conjure the feeling of being strong but also showing vulnerability. The desire to ask a community or a loved one to have your back and support you and the expectation that it will happen.”

Bratton has also noted what it was like working with the band. She said: “We were very inspired by the music of our composers Animal Collective. We wanted to create the right rhythms to blur the line between what French thinks is real and what is really happening. So those fantasy sequences could serve as the evolution of French’s inner life.”

“In essence, we wanted to create a sense of the stir craziness of the monotony of boot camp, juxtaposed with the massive transformation Ellis French undergoes,” Bratton added. “Animal Collective provides the perfect backdrop to shrink and expand the time according to the emotion.”

The Inspection will be released on November 18th this year, having already had its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this year in September. The film’s score by Animal Collective will be released on the same day as the film.

Check out ‘Crucible’ below and our interview with Animal Collective’s Deakin here.