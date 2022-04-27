'Avatar 2' is set to preview at CinemaCon this year









James Cameron has been working on a sequel for his popular sci-fi epic Avatar for a long time now. Even though it has been more than a decade since the first film came out, fans of the original have been eagerly anticipating a new addition all this while and it looks like there is finally some confirmation about the upcoming project.

Cameron had expressed his desire to make sequels for Avatar even before the first film was released but the lack of adequate technology and the number of sequels that were being planned kept pushing the projects further back. The principal photography of both Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 actually took place simultaneously, starting from 2017.

After multiple delays, it has been confirmed that Avatar 2 is set for a release in December of this year and it will be followed by new sequels (one in every two years) until 2028. At this year’s CinemaCon, many fans are also expecting to catch a preview of Avatar 2 which is supposed to be screened in various formats – ranging from 3D to 4K.

John Fithian, President and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, said: “There may be only a couple hundreds screens in [some of the formats] but he wants [Avatar 2] on those screens. It’s time to make sure your light levels are correct and everything about the picture is correct. We’re excited about it. “

While talking about 4K Christie projects, Cameron noted: “Christie has been a good partner. We’re using their projection systems at all our production sites, in the U.S. and New Zealand. Wherever I am, I can view progress on my films in high quality stereo 3D, just as the audience will see the movies in theatres when they come out. This is essential to our working process.”

Check out the first look of Avatar 2 below.