Austin City Limits apologises to Phoebe Bridgers after cutting her set short









Austin City Limits music festival has apologised to Phoebe Bridgers after they managed to cut her sound before the end of her set last weekend.

Bridgers was mid-way through her Punisher track ‘I Know The End’ and building towards the song’s climax when the crew cut the sound to the stage. Despite the interruption, Bridgers continued her set, later taking to Twitter to write “lol fuck acl”.

Many of the fans who went to watch Bridgers’ set were also distinctly miffed by its premature conclusion, with some taking to Twitter to post footage and explain the situation. As one Twitter user wrote: “For people confused she went over set time and they cut the audio so she couldn’t play ‘I Know The End,'” with another adding: “Shame on the ACL sound techs who cut off Phoebe Bridgers during the climax of her finale for only going one minute after her time.”

In a guilt-ridden statement to the Austin American-Statesman, one festival spokesperson argued that the all-too-sudden end to Bridgers’ set was the result of “miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel”. The festival also showed their regret by donating to Texas Abortion Funds, which Bridgers recently supported through a cover of Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’.

The statement reads: “We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organisation close to her heart.”

Meanwhile, Bridgers has recently offered up her stunning vocals for a track by US singer-songwriter Noah Gundersen. ‘Atlantis’, was released last week and forms part of Gundersen’s debut album A Pillar of Salt.

You can watch footage of Bridgers’ interrupted set below.

THE AUDACITY TO CUT IT OUT AT THE BEST PART pic.twitter.com/cmJ1gIHjYa — anroo || Red TV out 11/12 (@fearlesslyandy) October 10, 2021

