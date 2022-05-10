Watch Austin Butler dazzle in a new clip from Buz Luhrmann biopic 'Elvis'









The excitement for Buz Luhrmann’s forthcoming Elvis Presley biopic has just reached new levels. The latest clip from the film showcasing the leading man, Austin Butler, has piqued our interest by combining the legendary tale of the king of rock and roll with the drama and intrigue that make Luhrmann’s film’s so instantly recognisable.

Elvis is scheduled for release on June 24th and follows the titular musician’s career via his complex relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

A description explains: “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.”

The new snippet shows a nervous-looking Elvis performing at the historic Louisiana Hayride during the early days of his career in 1954, and as he steps on stage, he is met with disdain by the audience. However, this is Elvis, and quickly, he has them rapt in a frenzy of singing and dancing.

“Now I don’t know nothing about music,” Parker says in the clip. “But I could see in that girl’s eyes, he was a taste of forbidden fruit. She could have eaten him alive.”

Elvis is shaping up to be one of the hottest films of the year, and aside from Butler, it has a stellar cast. Helen Thomson plays Elvis’ mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh, his father, Vernon, and Olivia DeJonge as his wife, Priscilla. Also on the cast are Luke Bracey, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Josh McConville.

The film is helmed by Luhrmann, who has directed, produced and co-written the project. He is the mind behind blockbusters such as William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby. It has the potential to be one of his best credits yet, but only time will tell.

As for Austin Butler, he played Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s latest flick, 2019’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Earlier this year, it was also announced that he had been cast to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, which is set for release on October 20th, 2023.

Watch the most recent clip from Elvis below.

