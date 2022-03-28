AURORA to sit down with Brian Eno for climate conversation









Norwegian singer-songwriter AURORA will sit down with legendary producer and musician Brian Eno next month to discuss the worsening climate crisis and debate how music’s energy can be used to benefit the planet.

The talk will take place at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London, on April 29th and will form part of the 14th edition of the Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI).

Eno recently founded the charitable organisation Earth Percent which gives musicians a simple way to support the ongoing climate change mitigation efforts. The organisation facilitates artists who want to donate one per cent of the profits from their live performances towards climate change organisations.

Appearing on the podcast Sounds Like A Plan, Eno spoke about launching Earth Percentage earlier this year. “[It’s] a charity providing a simple way for the music industry to support the most impactful organisations addressing the climate emergency.”

Eno is now set to continue his efforts to spread climate crisis awareness by holding a conference to discuss ‘Directing the energy of music for the benefit of the planet’ in a Keynote conversation with AURORA.

The pair will discuss their visions for “directing the energy of music for the benefit of the planet”, as per the event’s press release.

GEI 14 will be a part of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) for the first time. The busy schedule will feature an array of speakers who will bring their passion and ideas to the table with key topics including:

European co-operation in the live music sector

Transport and Energy in the tumultuous energy landscape

Arenas coming back greener with the AGF Greener Arena certification,

Sustainable food & beverage for events

Circularity of Materials with a focus on Cups and Serveware

European Greener Festival Roadmap

Incredible individuals and organisations using skills, networks, creativity and resources of events for purposeful action in solidarity with displaced people.

Quickfire Innovation Round with latest in green tech solutions

The talk will explore the connection between wellbeing, inclusivity, diversity, equity and environmental sustainability and how the music industry, in particular, can make changes for the better.

For more information and tickets, you can visit the event’s official website here.

