Audioteca, Italy's first audiophile bar, opens in Naples









A new audiophile bar has just opened in the outskirts of Naples. Audioteca opened on October 22nd and has been described as “the first audiophile bar in Italy”. As well as offering a menu of delicious food and cocktails, the bar also featured a bespoke Hi-Fi sound system.

“The sound system is designed with clarity and depth in mind,” cofounder Luca Esposito said. “A pair of three-way columns in Finnish birch connect to a tube amplifier specifically designed for the project. The unique element is the presence of two scoop bins [and] a rear-loaded horn loudspeaker dedicated solely to low frequencies.

“In addition to the two columns, for better sound diffusion, eight self-built loudspeakers are arranged, following precise calculations, around the walls of the room,” Esposito continued. “The mixer is one of a kind and built specifically for the Audioteca project: the Carmen by Condesa”.

Audioteca is a beautifully furnished audiophile bar with bare-brick walls, ornate chandeliers and intimate tables, making it the perfect place to enjoy a drink, a bite to eat, and to soak up the electric atmosphere of one of the most beautiful city’s in all of Italy. You will find residents and guest DJs spinning a selection of vinyl records on Audioteca’s state-of-the-art decks.

The Audioteca team are the same behind Naples’ Basic Club, a black-box club decked out with incredible lights and one of the best sound systems in the city. Basic Club opened last weekend after around 18 months closed. This weekend, it will host a set by Motor City Drum Ensemble.

Audioteca is open for business now, so the next time you’re in Naples, make sure you head down. You won’t be disappointed. It’s open from Wednesday through to Sunday and can be found on Via P. Togliatti 70c – S. Giorgio a Cremano.

(Credit: Audioteca)

