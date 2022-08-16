Aubrey Plaza would be interested in playing Lara Croft in new film









American actor Aubrey Plaza has revealed that she would be interested in playing the iconic adventurer Lara Croft in a new Tomb Raider film.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Plaza explained that director Edgar Wright, who she worked with on 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, mistakenly text her in the belief that she had been cast as Lara Croft after seeing a magazine front cover for her new film Emily The Criminal. Comparing the aesthetics of the Tomb Raider franchise and Plaza’s look for the new movie, it’s not hard to see why Wright made the mistake.

“Look, I have no idea what the future holds for me, but I love it. It was so funny when [Edgar] texted me that because I didn’t realise how strikingly similar those photos are”, Plaza told Newsweek after her appearance on Fallon. “Emily is carrying a purse strap and Lara Croft has a gun holster; those are very different. It’s very weird and totally accidental, but I’ll take it.”

Notably, Angelina Jolie was the first actor to play the role of Lara Croft in the original franchise that was adapted from the games in the form of 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle Of Life, and for many people she is the ultimate Hollywood depiction of the Eidos Interactive character.

A fresh take on Tomb Raider was then released back in 2018, starring Alicia Vikander and Walton Goggins. There was a planned sequel in the works, but it was announced last month that MGM lost the movie rights to the franchise.

As for Aubrey Plaza, she’s been busy. As well as Emily The Criminal, she is set to appear in the second season of HBO’s dark comedy The White Lotus, which premieres in October.

