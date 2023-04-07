Aubrey Plaza says director told her to masturbate on camera in resurfaced interview









Back in 2013, White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza appeared on Conan to promote Maggie Carey’s raunchy rom-com The To Do List. During the interview, she revealed that the director had forced her to masturbate on camera. Her comments have now resurfaced online.

The Do To List stars Plaza as a high-schooler who embarks on a string of casual flings before heading off to college. When O’Brien asked about the film’s masturbation scene, the actor explained that Carey – the ex-wife of Bill Hader – requested that she carry out the task precisely as detailed in the script.

“I read it on the page, and it said, ‘Brandy masturbates,'” the Parks and Recreation actor told O’Brien. “And in my head, I envisioned a nice scene where you just see my hand slowly go out of frame. That’s what I thought I was going into, but when I showed up, the camera was mounted on the ceiling.”

“I was in my underwear and a [Bill] Clinton T-shirt, and there were a bunch of old men smoking — you know, the crew guys,” she added, admitting that she was joking about the smoking part. “I asked the director, ‘What should I do?'” Plaza recalled. “And she said, ‘Masturbate — like it says in the script.’ And then I went and I touched myself.” Carey is yet to comment on the incident.