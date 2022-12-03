Aubrey Plaza claims she's "one of the last people that’s kind of waving that theatrical flag”









Actor and director Aubrey Plaza has recently crowned herself a self-proclaimed protector of theatrical cinema, putting herself among esteemed filmmaking company.

Speaking in an interview with Deadline, the actor stated, “I’m one of the last people that’s kind of waving that theatrical flag,” with the actor recently confirming that she’ll be joining Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite pointed criticism at the franchise from the likes of Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese. Addressing these statements with a wry comment, she adds, “Me, Martin Scorsese, and Spielberg, just the three of us. I’m romantic about it. I just believe with all my heart that if you make a movie that’s undeniably great, people will hear about it and want to see it”.

Whilst Scorsese recently compared the franchise to “theme parks,” more recently, Tarantino stated that the series was responsible for making movie stars out of fictional characters, causing the death of the Hollywood star in the process.

“Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters…But they’re not movie stars. Right?” Tarantino recently told the Cinema Speculation podcast.

Joining the cast of the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Plaza is enjoying a resurgence to the top of the Hollywood hierarchy, appearing in HBO’s White Lotus season two whilst also confirming her involvement in Francis Ford Coppola’s forthcoming project Megalopolis.

Take a look at the trailer for the latest series of White Lotus below.