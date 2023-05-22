Aubrey Plaza calls directing debut “a big undertaking”









After starring in iconic roles on both sides of the emotional spectrum, Aubrey Plaza will be stepping behind the camera in her directorial debut. While Plaza has opened up about being enthused to work as a director, she says the project is much bigger than what she has taken on in the past.

Despite her work on the in-production spinoff of the MCU show WandaVision and her standout performance on the show The White Lotus, Plaza explained to Vanity Fair her idea to work on a show, calling it, “a big undertaking. I’m going in to, like, do some Garry Marshall shit”. This also comes after Plaza took on a producer role last year when working on the Netflix film Emily The Criminal.

When asked about her potential as a creative director, Plaza’s White Lotus co-star Haley Lu Richardson spoke excitedly about Plaza’s turn to the other side of filmmaking, saying, “I think people are really starting to see truly how versatile and talented Aubrey is. Not just with comedy but with the depths that she can go to. She’s having a moment for sure, and she deserves it. She works really hard and she cares a lot”.

Although Plaza’s enthusiastic about fleshing out a script, there is yet to be any word on production or a possible launch date for the project.