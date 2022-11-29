Aubrey Plaza left Blair Witch symbols in co-stars' dressing rooms









Aubrey Plaza seems to be known for her ‘weird’ and ‘awkward’ persona as much as she is for being an accomplished actor. The Parks and Recreation star might be reaching new heights, such as joining the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s new film Megalopolis, but that hasn’t changed her. In a recent GQ interview, Plaza admitted to pranking her White Lotus co-stars by leaving Blair Witch Project-style symbols in their dressing rooms.

The cast of Mike White’s HBO show stayed in a centuries-old convent-turned-hotel in Sicily whilst filming season two. To spice things up a bit, Plaza decided to rearrange reed diffusor sticks on the floor of co-star Adam DiMarco’s dressing room into the iconic Blair Witch symbol. To make herself seem less suspicious, Plaza also defiled her own room, exclaiming, “Who did this?” to co-stars Haley Lu Richardson and Meghann Fahy.

Despite the hotel staff asserting, “It’s Ms. Plaza,” with security camera footage to prove it, Plaza continued to play innocent. “It was Beatrice! It was Simona!” she declared. Things got even spookier when Plaza slipped small pieces of paper under people’s doors that read, “here lies…” DiMarco said, “I was definitely questioning my reality for a while there.”

Plaza reassured DiMarco that it wasn’t her, although he soon discovered the truth. “I didn’t know who to trust. It was like Murder on the Orient Express. Everyone was the murderer.” The actor’s response to tormenting her castmates? “Adam was so innocent, like a baby bird. It was really sick, what I was doing to him. I got him to the brink of a psychological break.”

White called Plaza “a disruptor by nature.” He also added: “Aubrey’s the most fun. I said to her face, if I’m on a cross-country trip, I want nothing more than for you to be on that bus with me. But if I’m driving the bus, and you are on it, I want you off the bus.”