Aubrey Plaza remembers “weirding out” Robert De Niro in ‘Dirty Grandpa’









Actor Aubrey Plaza remembered “weirding out” Robert De Niro when the pair worked together in the 2016 comedy film Dirty Grandpa during her interview with Leigh Singer at her London Film Festival ScreenTalk session.

It’s no secret that Plaza is seen by many as “being weird”, it’s something she takes in her stride. But in a new interview, she revealed that such accusations likely stem from her approach to acting.

When working with the legendary Taxi Driver actor for Dirty Grandpa, Plaza apparently got very into character as De Niro’s inappropriately young lover. “I didn’t really have a relationship with him off camera because he’s him,” Plaza said when discussing how well she and De Niro knew each other. “I didn’t have time to get to know him, he shows up in a puff of smoke, and there’s no chatting at the water cooler.”

“By the time he’d show up, I’m in character,” she continued. “My character had one goal: To have sex with him. I was acting totally insane as the character because we were about to shoot. I don’t think he understood that wasn’t me. You’d think he would because he’s an actor and an amazing one.”

Plaza said one of her agents “heard Bob’s a little freaked out” and that later in the shoot, De Niro hosted a lunch for the cast and crew and didn’t know who Plaza was as she was no longer in character. “I showed up, and he’s like, ‘Who are you, sweetheart?’ and after that, he was normal. At first, I think I came on really strong. I did some questionable things I wouldn’t do anymore.”

Later, Plaza discussed her notorious behaviour on set and in the media, saying that talk shows “short circuit my brain” and promising the audience that “having an uncomfortable time is not on purpose.”The actor, whose background in improv comedy led to her breakout role in the acclaimed sitcom Parks And Recreation, said the talk show format is “the opposite of improv” and explains her struggle.

“The worst thing you can do at improv is plan a joke,” she explained. “So talk shows shortcircuit my brain. Planning a story or a joke feels so wrong to me. Every time I tell myself just be normal this time. Do it and get out. I see Tom Hanks doing it, and I’m like, ‘He’s smiling; he’s doing great.’ I’d rather have an uncomfortable time because it feels more real, but it’s not on purpose. I wouldn’t want to make someone feel uncomfortable. It’s my defence mechanism put on display. I try to do it right every time and fuck it up every time.”

See the trailer for Dirty Grandpa below.