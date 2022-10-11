'Assault on Precinct 13' star Austin Stoker dies aged 92









Austin Stoker, famed for starring in John Carpenter’s 1976 classic Assault on Precinct 13, died at 92.

Passing from renal failure on his birthday in Los Angeles, the actor died peacefully, with his wife telling The Hollywood Reporter: “His transition was beautiful”. Appearing in several iconic films and TV series, Stoker also worked on Battle for the Planet of the Apes, Sheba, Baby with Pam Grier and the influential ABC miniseries Roots, which told the story of Kunta Kinte’s enslavement and liberation.

His most iconic role came in John Carpenter’s 1976 movie Assault on Precinct 13, however, where the late actor starred as Lt. Ethan Bishop, who, alongside two criminals and a station secretary, is forced to defend an old LA precinct office against a violent street gang.

Shot in 20 days with a budget of just $100,000, Assault on Precinct 13 was Carpenter’s sophomore movie following the release of Dark Star in 1974. Writing, directing, editing and even creating the awesome main theme of the movie, Carpenter’s 1976 classic is a film made entirely from his own dynamic mind.

The film’s popularity would grow with Carpenter’s status as a filmmaker. Following the release of Halloween, Escape From New York and The Thing, Assault on Precinct 13 would garner far more attention.

Whilst Stoker would also work with the likes of Rob Zombie, William Girdler and Jack Smight throughout his career, none of his performances would better his glittering starring role in Carpenter’s classic.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.