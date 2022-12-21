Iranian director Asghar Farhadi condemns the arrest of Taraneh Alidoosti









The ongoing political protests in Iran have garnered a lot of momentum, attracting the attention of people all over the world. Although the Iranian government has routinely censored its critics and artists, many brave activists in the country continue to risk their lives to expose the truth.

Recently, one of the biggest stars in the Iranian film industry – Taraneh Alidoosti – was arrested by the government because of an Instagram post. The post, which has since been deleted due to the removal of her account, criticised the recent execution of protestor Mohsen Shekari.

According to the statement released by the Iranian government, Alidoosti was arrested because she was unable to provide “any documents in line with her claim.” Renowned Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who worked with Alidoosti on The Salesman, condemned the unjustified arrest of the famous actor.

In an Instagram post of his own, Farhadi wrote: “I have worked with Taraneh on four films, and now she is in prison for her rightful support of her fellow countrymen and her opposition to the unjust sentences being issued. If showing such support is a crime, then tens of millions of people of this land are criminals.”

The filmmaker added: “I stand with Taraneh and demand her release alongside that of my other fellow cineastes Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof and all the other less-known prisoners whose only crime is the attempt for a better life.”

