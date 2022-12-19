Actor Taraneh Alidoosti arrested in Iran following protest









In recent months, the citizens of Iran have experienced widespread volatility in various sociopolitical spheres. Fed up with the reported human rights violations of the current regime and the oppression of women in the country, people have been taking to the streets to make their voices heard.

The Iranian government has been relentless in its mission to silence dissidents, and the latest example is actor Taraneh Alidoosti. One of the biggest names in the Iranian film industry, Alidoosti is known for her performances in brilliant films such as Asghar Farhadi’s The Salesman.

As reported by the BBC, Alidoosti spoke out against the recent execution of protestor Mohsen Shekari in a now-deleted Instagram post. The actor wrote: “His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organisation who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity.”

According to the reports that emerged earlier this month, Shekari was hanged because he blocked a road in Tehran and attacked a military officer. The Revolutionary Court found Shekari guilty of attacking the officer “with the intention of killing, causing terror and disturbing the order and security of society.”

The government claimed that the actor was arrested because she failed to provide “any documents in line with her claim.” In addition, Alidoosti’s Instagram account has now been taken down, sending an ominous warning to others who are fighting for social justice in the country.

