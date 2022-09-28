Artist Zehra Doğan smears blood on the Iranian embassy in protest









The exiled Kurdish artist and journalist Zehra Doğan has staged a protest at the Iranian embassy in Berlin following the death of Mahsa Amini, which has sparked mass protests across the country.

A spokesperson for Doğan reported that the artist smeared hair, henna and menstrual blood on the walls of the Iranian embassy, stating, “This [action] was to support the resistance of Iranian women”. Posting a recording of the action on Twitter, the caption of the video read, “Berlin, Iranian [Embassy]. We are in front of them with what they curse; menstrual blood, henna and hair. We are not alone, we are everywhere”.

Her actions came after Amini, a 22-year-old woman, was arrested for violating the country’s dress code, which requires women to wear the hijab as well as long, loose-fitting robes. Violently beaten, according to the onlookers, before she was taken to a detention centre and fell into a coma, Amini passed away three days later. The tragic death has sparked the country’s worst unrest in years, leading to multiple further deaths.

According to the Oslo-based organisation Iran Human Rights, at least 76 people have been killed in the violence that has ensued as a result of Amini’s murder.

Meanwhile, Mahsa Amini’s father has hit out at the Iranian authorities for lying, stating that his son was told that his sister had been beaten, despite the Iranian authorities saying that she suffered “sudden heart failure”.

Take a look at Zehra Doğan’s powerful protest below.

Camera: Ulaş Yunus Tosun

Video edit: Özgür Rayzan pic.twitter.com/VEpFW21MNH — Zehra Doğan (@zehradogan_net) September 26, 2022