Art rock band Palm announce their breakup









One of the leading forces behind the art-pop scene in the past decade has been Philadelphia natives Palm. After over a decade of hard work, the quartet have officially decided to call it quits following a brief statement.

After their formation in Bard College in 2011, the band had released their debut album Trading Basics in 2014. From there, they had been keeping up a fairly balanced recording schedule, with their last album Nicks and Grazes coming out in 2022, with singles such as ‘Parable Lickers’.

In a post on Twitter, the band announced their plans to bring everything to a close, saying: “Palm is ending. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, to the artists we’ve shared the stage with and to all our collaborators over the past 12 years”.

In addition to the breakup announcements, the band provided dates for the last shows they will ever play. The band are set to crisscross the US, with their final show happening in their hometown of Philadelphia on September 14th.

Despite the sad news, the band see this as a celebration of their music, continuing, “Brooklyn and Philly shows will be our last headline shows. We’ve had a very nice time and feel so lucky. Come celebrate. We might try to bring back some old songs too”.

Among some of their last gigs include the Pitchfork Music Festival being held in Chicago on July 22nd. Other acts on the bill include Bon Iver, JPEGMAFIA, Big Thief, Alvvays, and the Radiohead side project The Smile.

At the time of writing, there has been no word if any of the members are going to be continuing with any side projects. There has also been no explanation given to fans as to the reasoning behind the band’s sudden breakup.