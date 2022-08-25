Palm announce North American tour with new single, ‘Parable Lickers’









Palm - 'Parable Licks' 4

Last month, it was announced that the Philadelphia experimental group Palm had signed to Saddle Creek Records and that a new album, titled Nicks and Grazes, was on the way.

Nicks and Grazes marks Palm’s first new studio album since 2018’s Rock Island and is due for release in October. Our first preview for the new album came in the form of ‘Feathers’, the elegantly industrial lead single. Now, we are delighted to draw your attention to ‘Parable Lickers’.

The characteristically experimental Palm sound is brought forth using an offbeat rhythm. They layer in an intriguing mixture of tropical sounds, courtesy of steel drums. Meanwhile, Eve Alpert and Kasra Kurt’s dreamy interweaving vocals transport the mind to some trippy Caribbean island. Certainly a track for you if you like to be tested by your music.

“‘Parable Lickers’ is the oldest one of the bunch,” explains drummer Hugo Stanley. “We were performing a version of this song live when we previously toured, but it didn’t finish itself until just before we went to the studio. It’s the only track on this record with MIDI guitar, which was kind of a hallmark of our previous album, Rock Island. The sample used is a recording of a drumline playing at the high school across the street from Eve and Kasra’s old house in Kensington, PA.”

Palm are also set to hit the road this autumn for their first headlining North American tour since 2018. The tour dates can be seen below.

Palm Tour Dates 2022:

October

28 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

30 – Portland, ME @ SPACE

November

1 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa

2 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

3 – Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

5 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

8 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

9 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

11 – Denton, TX @ Andyʼs

12 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

14 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

15 – Nashville, TN @ The End

16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

18 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook

19 – Washington, DC @ DC9

29 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

30 – New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

December

1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Church

3 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

4 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb

6 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

9 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

10 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous

11 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

13 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echo

15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

Listen to the experimental ‘Parable Lickers’ below.