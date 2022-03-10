Art Brut set to perform debut album in full during London show









Cult indie band Art Brut are set to perform their debut album, Bang Bang Rock & Roll, in full at a special show in London this autumn. The band are booked in to play their classic 2005 debut at the capital’s iconic venue, Heaven, on October 27th.

The band have said that they’ll also be treating fans to live performances of “assorted greatest hits” from across their career to date. “Shouty talky indie music is fashionable again,” frontman Eddie Argos wrote when announcing the one-off London gig. “See you in October, London.”

Tickets for the Bang Bang Rock & Roll show are available now, and you can purchase here. The Berlin-based group are also scheduled to perform a small handful of dates in Germany this spring. They will kick off proceedings in Hamburg on April 13th, before hitting Bremen the day after and finishing in Berlin on the 15th. For the trio of shows, the band will be supported by Shybits.

Art Brut’s last full-length album came in the form of 2018’s Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!. “This is a song about making new friends,” Argos said in a statement about the title track at the time. “Watch the fuck out! We’re back and very rejuvenated. Art Brut are coming to your party whether you want us to or not.”

Argos went on to speak about life between the last two releases: “I moved to Berlin, I nearly died with Peritonitis. I was in a hospital for a bit. I had a son, I had a relationship that broke up. I wrote a comic, a memoir, a musical, and had a one-man show.”

The album followed the familiar Art Brut structure that first endeared them to fans in the mid-2000s but was augmented by the impetus of age and wisdom. Perhaps their best work in ten years, we think it’s high time they released another record as it’s now been four years.

We can’t help but think that all this increased activity on the road might indicate a new album is around the corner, but this is Art Brut. You just never know.

Listen to Bang Bang Rock & Roll in full below.