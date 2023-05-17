Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on his inappropriate past behaviour toward women









Arnold Schwarzenegger has reflected on his past inappropriate behaviour toward women, which he previously publicly apologised for in 2018.

The Terminator star was first accused in 2003 when he ran to be governor of California, which he initially labelled as a “political attack”. However, following the MeToo movement, Schwarzenegger admitted he “stepped over the line several times”. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor looked back on his past “mistakes”.

He told the publication: “I think it’s very easy to understand. We are not perfect. We try to be, but there’s only one that’s perfect — God. My mouth is great, but it gets me into trouble. My brain is great — it has the will to make a better world — but sometimes I fuck up. I make mistakes. I behaved badly. All of those things I’ve addressed in the past. I feel bad about it. But I cannot roll the clock back. I have to be careful and be wiser. I’m smarter. I’m more sensitive about other people’s feelings.”

When asked if anyone intervened, Schwarzenegger said: “No one said anything. Look, the bottom line is that even though the times were different, it doesn’t matter if it was 100 years ago or today. You have to treat women with respect and you have to treat people with respect. None of it is an excuse. I should have behaved better.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, the action star revealed he’s “done” with his most famous cinematic role, The Terminator. He explained: “The franchise is not done. I’m done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator”.