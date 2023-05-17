Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on his “I’ll be back” catchphrase









Beginning his career as a successful bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger rose to prominence in the film world when he starred in Conan the Barbarian as the titular character. Soon after, he landed a career-defining role in James Cameron’s The Terminator and its subsequent sequels.

The actor has starred in many other movies since, even becoming the governor of California between 2003 and 2011. However, he is best known for playing the eponymous character in The Terminator, which contains many iconic quotes. The most memorable line from the film is “I’ll be back”, which has become somewhat of a Schwarzenegger catchphrase.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor explained what the quote now means to him. “I think about how it was an accident. Jim Cameron and I were debating how to say the line because I was not comfortable with saying ‘I’ll.’ I said, ‘I think it’s stronger to say, I will be back.’ Cameron said, ‘Are you the scriptwriter now? It’s just one word. Don’t tell me how to write. I don’t tell you how to act.'”

He continued: “I said, ‘You tell me how to act every fucking minute! What are you talking about?!’ So he says, ‘Arnold, you think it sounds weird. It doesn’t. What makes it great is that you sound different than me or Charlie over there. That’s what makes it work. So just say it 10 times. Say it different ways. I’ll keep rolling the camera. Then we’ll choose one.’ So they set it up, and I say: ‘(Flatly) I’ll be back … (cheerful) I’ll be back! … (guttural) I’ll beeee baaaack …’ It sounded stupid.”

Recalling the audience’s reception when the film came out, Schwarzenegger said: “I’m in Central Park. This guy comes up and says, ‘Say the line!’… Now, a few days ago, I was skiing in Aspen, and the concierge comes up asking me to say the line. So that’s where it started and where it ended up. It’s wild. I’m the last one to get complicated and say, ‘I don’t want to compare myself to my movies or use a line from my movies.’ Hell, Clint Eastwood takes the clothes from his movies and that’s all he wears. So why would I be worried about using a line?”