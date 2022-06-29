Armed Robbers break into TEFAF Maastricht art fair









Dutch police are in the midst of solving an art heist as they continue to look for multiple men after armed robbers stormed the TEFAF Maastricht art fair in the Netherlands yesterday (June 28th).

A group of armed assailants reportedly stormed the fair at 11:30am local time forcing an evacuation. Two of the men involved have been captured and arrested and it would appear presently that only small amounts of jewellery were successfully stolen. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

However, an investigation is underway to capture the reaming assailants at large and to get to the bottom of the intention of the heist. The group were wearing caps and blazers, but their faces were uncovered. Their outfits have been likened by many to those worn on the BBC series Peaky Blinders.

“TEFAF has robust procedures in the event of a security breach,” a spokesperson for the fair said. “These were precisely followed, and all visitors, exhibitors and staff were safely evacuated. The fair has now reopened.” The fair is renowned for housing countless priceless artefacts and antiques. Thus, it has a highly guarded security presence at all times which makes the 11:30am armed robbery attempt all the more curious.

In a brazen attack, the robbers smashed glass cases with a sledgehammer hoping to acquire some of the jewellery within. During this destructive onslaught, many onlookers are said to have almost become embroiled with one member of the public almost hurling a vase at the assailants.

The security team issued a statement revealing: “Nobody was injured during the incident. The fair’s stringent safety procedures were followed and all visitors were successfully evacuated.”

Back in 2010, a far more subtle heist besieged the fair during which a pink sapphire platinum ring owned by a London jeweller was stolen in an incident almost too close to the Pink Panther to be true.

Further details are expected to emerge from the case in the coming weeks.

