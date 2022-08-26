Arlo Parks shares cover of Julia Jacklin song ‘Good Guy’









Arlo Parks has covered Julia Jacklin song ‘Good Guy’ on the Australian radio station triple J for their segment ‘Like A Version’.

Parks elected to choose an Australian native for her cover, and she did it justice. While in the studio, she also performed ‘Hope’ from her 2021 debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams. Speaking about her choice of cover, Parks said: “I chose to cover ‘Good Guy’ because there’s this really distinct sense of melancholy mixed with a little touch of funniness”.

Parks added: “With this song in particular, it’s the kind of brokenness and the sense of defeat in her voice that I wanted to bring out. Also, the recording is so incredible, I wanted it to be live instruments and I wanted it to be in a band scenario.”

She continued: “I guess what I did to make it my own is channel my experiences of a similar scenario when I sing it. I think a lot of what makes a delivery believable is someone putting themselves and their memories and their experiences and their traumas into the way that they sing it.”

Parks went on to say ‘Body’ from Jacklin’s album, Crushing, was her first introduction to the singer. “That was really the song that I think transported me into her world, and I became obsessed. Then I discovered [debut album] Don’t Let the Kids Win and I’ve been keeping up. I’ve been a big fan for a while now,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jacklin’s new album Pre Pleasure is currently Far Out’s ‘Album Of The Week’. In a four-and-a-half star review, Tyler Golsen wrote: “Pre Pleasure is less a magnum opus and more a statement of confirmation that Jacklin is among the best at what she does. That includes writing incredible melodies and ear-catching compositions, but most impressively, it’s creating fascinating lyrical stories that are made to get lost in. World building is essential for any piece of art worth obsessing over, and with the incredible depth surrounding each and every song on Pre Pleasure, Jacklin proves that she’s an artist worth falling in love with.”

Watch Parks take on ‘Good Guy’ below.