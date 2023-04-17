Arlo Parks announces new single ‘Blades’









British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has announced the next single from her upcoming second studio album My Soft Machine. ‘Blades’ is set to be released on Wednesday, April 19th.

Parks shared the song’s handwritten lyrics on her social media pages. The Mercury Prize-winning artist has previously released two preview singles of her sophomore album, ‘Weightless’ and ‘Impurities’. ‘Blades’ will be the third preview of My Soft Machine before the album’s release on May 26th.

Centred on the loss of a close friendship, the lyrics to ‘Blades’ reference Claire Danes and hones in on the closeness that can often come with knowing someone extremely well. “I remember there was something strangely romantic in our friendship/ We were dramatic/ I wept in your arms” the lyrics read.

Parks had previously described My Soft Machine as being about “The mid-20s anxiety, the substance abuse of friends around me, the viscera of being in love for the first time, navigating PTSD and grief, and self-sabotage, and joy. Moving through worlds with wonder and sensitivity. What it’s like to be trapped in this particular body.”

Check out the previews of ‘Blades’, which comes out on April 19th, down below. My Soft Machine is set for a May 26th release.