Arlo Parks admits her “last tour was too much”









British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has discussed why she cancelled dates in the United States last year and revealed she had “pushed past” her “boundary” by extensive touring.

Parks rose to prominence during the pandemic, when she won the Mercury Prize for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams. When touring resumed following the end of restrictions, Parks was thrown in the deep end and eventually put her mental health first by cancelling numerous dates last September after burning out. Other artists who cancelled dates last year for similar reasons include Sam Fender, Yard Act and Wet Leg, who also had extremely hectic schedules.

At the time, she said in a statement: “The people around me started to get worried but I was anxious to deliver and afraid to disappoint my fans and myself. I pushed myself unhealthily, further and harder than I should’ve. I don’t take decisions like this lightly but I am broken and I really need to step out, go home and take care of myself.”

He added: “I will do everything I can to make this up to you – for now you can get refunds at your point of purchase. I’m forever thankful to everyone who continues to show up for me, what a dream to have fans like you guys – I’ll be back – love AP.”

Now, in a new interview with The Independent, Parks admitted: “That last tour was too much. I felt where my boundary was and I pushed past it. You have to be honest with yourself. If you want a long career you need to take it at the right pace.”

In a four-star review of Parks’ new album My Soft Machine, Far Out wrote: “Although it’s not quite as natural and impactful on the first listen as Collapsed in Sunbeams was, My Soft Machine nevertheless reads like a new chapter from a master writer. Everything that made fans fall in love with Parks is present here, from the creative beats to the gut-wrenching honesty in her words.

“Parks has proven that being happy doesn’t mean that you have to be content. Her artistic vision is just as potent, if not more so than ever, within the notes and words of My Soft Machine.”