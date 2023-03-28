Ari Aster says his next film will “almost certainly” be a western









The director behind 2019’s Midsommar, Ari Aster, says that his next project will “almost certainly” be a western.

When speaking about his latest film, Aster talked about applying a brand of dark humour into his traditional style, telling The New York Times, “It began with me just trying to make myself laugh. I built out something that was this comic, Freudian odyssey, very episodic and, I thought, very funny”.

As he worked with Phoenix on the character of Beau, Aster mentioned learning a great deal about how to work with actors, complimenting Phoenix’s determination saying, “If something feels false or not right, he won’t be able to do it. It’s not even about him refusing to do something — his body will stop him”.

Through this interaction, the germ of the idea for a western was implanted in his mind, remarking that Beau’s attitude in the film was fairly dire, saying, “What he was doing with his own name was very brave, and arguably suicidal, and that to me was thrilling”. Discussing his collaboration with Phoenix further, Aster revealed that he would be working with the actor again on his next film, which will “almost certainly” be a western.

Though there has been no official announcement of Aster’s upcoming project, he did mention being fulfilled working on Beau is Afraid, calling it “the best experience of my life”.

Beau is Afraid arrives in theatres on April 23rd, 2023 and stars Joaquin Phoenix and Nathan Lane.