Ari Aster says ‘Beau is Afraid’ is like a “Jewish ‘Lord of the Rings'”









The filmmaker Ari Aster has described his latest movie, Beau is Afraid, as a “Jewish Lord of the Rings” in a brand new behind-the-scenes video from A24.

Aster’s latest movie tells the story of a man riddled with anxiety who confronts his darkest fears and embarks on an epic odyssey following the death of his mother. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the ambitious new movie looks to be a potential awards contender, with other cast members including Parker Posy, Amy Ryan, Zoe Lister-Jones, Nathan Lane and Richard Kind.

Speaking about the new film in a behind-the-scenes video, Aster states: “I’ve been thinking about this movie for, like, 10 years. There’s a part of me that can’t believe we’re making this film. It’s epic, jumbo. Every detail has a detail inside of it. If you pumped a 10-year-old full of Zoloft and had him get your groceries, that’s like this movie…I feel a great responsibility to deliver something amazing”.

Continuing, he exclaims: “It’s like a Jewish Lord of the Rings, but he’s just going to his mom’s house. I wanna put you in the experience of being a loser”.

The director recently called his 2019 movie Midsommar “a joke”, stating that there was a lot of comedy that went missed by many in the Florence Pugh-led horror.

Take a look at Aster discussing his new film in the video below.