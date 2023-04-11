Ari Aster put another decapitation scene in ‘Beau is Afraid’









After putting numerous horrors to screen, Ari Aster has included another decapitation scene in his latest film, Beau is Afraid. The movie arrives in theatres on April 21st and follows Joaquin Phoenix’s Beau on a harrowing journey to get to his mother’s house.

When talking about the film, Aster mentioned that there will be a decapitation, only this time being played for laughs, telling Empire, “It’s a joke at this point. I mean, it is a joke in this one. What can I say, it makes me laugh”. Until this comedic turn, Aster has been known for making horror movies such as Hereditary and Midsommar, each of which having featured a character losing their head.

Aster also mentioned that Midsommar was not meant to be humorous to him, saying that it was meant to be a joke and having to defend his stance on the film. In terms of genre tags, Aster mentioned warming up to the idea of filming a western for his next project.

The director previously stated in another interview that Midsommar was a joke, explaining: “It’s working toward a punchline…I remember reading a couple of reviews where people were like, the sex scene is unintentionally funny. I got very defensive. That was supposed to be funny”.

When discussing his style of filmmaking, Aster would go on to say that he doesn’t want to be confined to a specific genre, saying, “I don’t really know what I am. I kind of hope that eventually I’ll be identified for like a tone, or a feeling“.