Ari Aster on “lazy” comparisons to other directors









The director Ari Aster has spoken out against what he perceives to be “lazy” comparisons of his work to other filmmakers.

His latest film, Beau is Afraid, has drawn several comparisons to David Lynch’s twisted thriller, Blue Velvet. While complimentary in nature given that Blue Velvet is considered a classic, Aster rejects the similarities and says it is a “lazy” critique.

“I think that some of (the comparisons) have felt, to me, lazy,” he told NME. “There are two others that I’ve seen that I’d rather not say. They’re artists who are drawing from the same well, but they weren’t in my mind.”

Adding: “They struck me as a little bit obvious, even though I didn’t see (the similarities) myself… it’s not a defensive answer… but I feel that we end up metabolising the art that we love. It becomes just a part of our vocabulary.”

Aster’s latest film stars Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Ryan and comes with the following synopsis: “Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on an epic, Kafkaesque odyssey back home.“