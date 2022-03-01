Aretha Franklin's granddaughter auditions on 'American Idol'









Grace Franklin is the 15-year old granddaughter of the soul singer Aretha Franklin, but the teenager seems determined to chart her own course, even utilising a vocal style that is almost entirely different to her grandparent’s.

Grace Franklin appeared on American Idol in the hope of procuring a spot on the show, but if the judges were hoping to see this talent invoke the spirit of the 1960s, they were sorely mistaken.

“I feel like people expect me to sing exactly like her, but I am my own artist and I have my own voice,” the teenager said in a pre-recorded clip. Judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were scarcely blown away by the efforts in question. Bryan considered her rendition of Roberta Flack standard ‘Killing Me Softly’ a bit “sleepy and subdued”, leading Perry to concede that the performance was too “soft” to gain her approval or support.

Franklin returned to the family brand for a run-through of ‘Ain’t No Way’, which was met with a warmer reception. Perry was impressed enough to vote the starlet through, but the men remained unconvinced, leading Ritchie to encourage the young artist to put “shyness” behind her for the sake of her art and career. Perry walked off the set, feeling that Grace Franklin was misrepresented.

In other Katy Perry related news, the ‘Dark Horse’ singer has been caught wearing a series of outfits that are proving popular on Instagram. And in one telling photograph, the singer is found wearing brown snakeskin pants with a matching knee-length coat and neon yellow snakeskin crop top. The outfit can be found on social media. The songwriter added the following caption: “You can do it put your back in 2/22/22 it.”

She recently appeared on Good Morning America to promote the reality-show with Bryan and Ritchie. Khloe Kardashian contacted Perry on Instagram to inform Perry that she “looked so good.” The star of Keeping up with The Kardashians was also titillated by the caption, which she deemed irreverent, and written with tremendous good wit and charm. Other celebrities commented on Perry’s outfit and look.