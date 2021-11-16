Arctic Monkeys announce first tour dates since 2019









Arctic Monkeys have shared five tour dates for 2022, which arrive as the group’s first shows since 2019.

The Sheffield band are taking to the road in August for five concerts. The run begins in Istanbul, where they are undertaking a two-night residency at Zorlu PSM before the tour carries on to Burgas in Bulgaria, Pula in Croatia, before culminating in the Czech capital, Prague.

Meanwhile, last week drummer Matt Helders discussed whether the follow up to the 2018 album Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino. Helders revealed that not only is the album in progress, but it’s close to being finished, with the drummer predicting a release in the coming year.

“It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works,” Helders explains. “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year. Hopefully, we can get out and tour next summer”.

Speaking of the album’s sound, Helders describes how “we tend to always move it on a little bit. For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense. They always kind of pick up where the other one left off in a way”.

Adding: “It makes sense when you think about it in the context of the last record. But we always do try and do something a bit different – it’s kind of hard to describe. You can tell it’s the same band.”

See the tour dates, below.

We are pleased to announce our headline shows in Turkey, Bulgaria, Croatia and Czech Republic in August 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10am CET on Wednesday 24th November. https://t.co/PaUDpilxTU pic.twitter.com/47FAHk29Wd — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) November 16, 2021