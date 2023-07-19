Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders joins The Hives on-stage in Athens









Arctic Monkeys’ very own Matt Helders joined Swedish rock band The Hives live on-stage last night in Athens.

Helders joined the band to perform their latest single, the charged ‘Rigor Mortis Radio’ from their forthcoming album, The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons.

The band has just enjoyed playing major stadiums supporting Arctic Monkeys on their giant UK tour, and are now traversing across Europe with the Sheffield group. The Hives, along with Willie J Healey, supported Arctic Monkeys at Plateia Nerou in Athens on July 18th and perform again with the band on July 19th.

The appearance by Helders follows recent comments made by The Hives’ frontman Pelle Almqvist, who said Arctic Monkeys are “the only good popular band”. Both bands have cited each other as seminal influences in the past, with Arctic Monkeys citing The Hives’ impact on their sound in the early days.

Following his cameo, The Hives shared footage on social media, captioning the post: “We had the pleasure and privilege of being joined on the drums today by great friend and associate Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys and Iggy Pop. Chris Dangerous and Matt Helders. Unbelievable firepower. Tomorrow we will re-rock the rest of athens.”

The Hives are set to release their new album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons on August 11th, marking their first LP in 11 years.

Watch Helders join The Hives in Athens below.

See more The Hives X Matt Helders = 💥💥💥



pic.twitter.com/txLdsngTb0 — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) July 18, 2023