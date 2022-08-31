Arctic Monkeys announce first headlining US show in four years









When English indie rock legends Arctic Monkeys stepped onstage in Istanbul earlier this month, it represented their first concert together in nearly three years. After that, the band confirmed they were back to stay with the announcement of a new album, The Car, and a preview single ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’. Arctic Monkeys are back and better than ever, baby!

That’s especially true today if you’re an American, specifically one that lives in the New York metropolitan area. That’s because the band has announced their first concert in the States since 2018, a headlining show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, set for September 22nd.

The show will be the band’s first time playing in the US since their show at the Voodoo Music Experience festival in New Orleans back in October of 2018. That was while the band were playing on their supporting tour for Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, but now fans will likely be hearing quite a bit of new music from the band.

The Car is set for an October 21st release, but seeing as how the band has already finished the LP, it stands to reason that fans would be treated to some new material a month before the album drops. ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’ has some slick Bond Theme vibes to it, so hopefully that stylistic change will continue on with the band’s newest songs.

Check out the announcement for the show down below. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 22nd, at 10 AM.

Arctic Monkeys play @KingsBklyn on September 22nd 2022. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday 1st September at 10am ET.

