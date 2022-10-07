Arctic Monkeys add new dates to 2023 North American tour









The hotly anticipated return of Arctic Monkeys has been successful, to say the least. The band have already dropped two new critically-acclaimed singles in anticipation of their upcoming record, The Car, and their 2023 UK tour, which only went on sale last week, is close to selling out, indicating just how coveted their stock is at the minute.

Now, in reaction to the North American leg of their 2023 tour also selling fast, the band have added two tour dates to the run, adding a Red Rocks and Los Angeles show.

It was only earlier this week that the Sheffield legends announced their North American dates for next year, with them to kick off the run at The Armory in Minneapolis on August 25th, then ending proceedings just over a month later on September 29th.

However, in reaction to their North American tickets selling like hotcakes, they have added another date at Red Rocks in Colorado on September 19th and another in California on September 30th. Tickets go on sale today at 10am UK time.

Irish band Fontaines D.C. are to open the North American run, which will be supporting The Car, which is set for release on October 21st via their longtime home Domino.

Elsewhere, the band’s two homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield are already sold out, with them adding a third London date to next year’s UK and Ireland tour due to the elevated demand. They are set to play other stadia, such as Carrow Road in Norwich, which is a somewhat surprising choice, and The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Arctic Monkeys dropped the second single from The Car, ‘Body Paint’ at the end of September, with Far Out‘s Jordan Potter awarding it 4.5 stars, writing: “In a continuation of Arctic Monkeys’ more cinematic sound, the new single comes as a powerful slow-burner with orchestral string sections that perfectly complement Turner’s distinctive croon towards some emphatic climaxes.”

