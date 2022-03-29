Arcade Fire announce special livestream show in New Orleans









Arcade Fire has been coming out with a lot of news recently, including their announcement of a special livestream show in New Orleans, Louisiana, this Friday.

After the release of their recent single, ‘The Lightning I, II’, the band has announced their participation in a block party hosted by AT&T, for which they will play a live set. On the official announcement, they said you can expect to “experience Arcade Fire from every angle with real-time, multi-camera views” via “the power of AT&T 5G”.

It won’t just be Arcade Fire bringing the sound at this event either, as they’ll be supported by openers King Princess and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

This is yet another performance scheduled prior to the release of their upcoming studio album, which is slated for May 6th via Columbia Records. Before this show, the band also played a last-minute benefit concert to support Ukraine, raising $100,000 with their efforts, even in the short time they had between announcing the show and taking the stage.

The new album, WE, seems to be surrounded by buzz and change, with the brother of the frontman leaving the group after almost 20 years alongside them. Speaking about his departure, he said: “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed – and the band has changed – over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

Regardless of lineup changes – to which the band is no stranger – and impromptu shows, it looks like this block party will be one for the books, and you don’t even need to buy impromptu tickets in order to attend in person.

You can keep an eye out to catch their livestream on Friday, April 1st at 8:30pm CT, and take a listen to their new single down below. Their new album will be released on May 6th.