Apple TV+ to create new James Bond music documentary









The James Bond series has enjoyed plenty of milestones in the past ten years or so. Skyfall marked the film series’ 50th anniversary in 2012, whilst No Time to Die marked the end to the tenure of Daniel Craig and (spoilers) the first on-screen death of the iconic character. Now, after such a rich modern history, Apple TV+ is planning a new documentary exploring the influential musical scores of the James Bond franchise.

2022 will mark 60 years since the release of the 1962 effort Dr. No, the very first film in the official canon of James Bond movies, starring Sean Connery, Ursula Andress and Joseph Wiseman. Produced for Apple TV+ by MGM and Eon Productions, the new documentary will air in October 2022, the same month as the very first James Bond film was released. Exploring classical scores from the likes of John Barry, the new documentary will also touch on the modern ballads from such artists as Adele, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish and Jack White.

The new series comes after the release of the long-awaited No Time to Die, the final film of Daniel Craig’s Bond career, featuring alongside a glittering supporting cast including Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas. With a shocking final conclusion that had fans of the iconic character left questioning the future of the series, it has been announced that the character will certainly return again, though in what body remains unknown.

Appearing on the Girls on Film podcast, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli confirmed that the future of the series would be with a male lead, though when questioned by host Anna Smith about the prospect of a non-binary character, the producer replied, “Who knows, I think it’s open, you know? We just have to find the right actor”.

Take a look at the trailer for the latest film in the series, No Time to Die, below.