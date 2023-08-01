Aphex Twin releases video for ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f’









Electronic composer and DJ Aphex Twin has shared the video for his most recent single, ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f’. The song features as the opening track to his new EP, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760.

The video was directed by Weirdcore, who also contributed to the EP artwork and is a long-standing collaborator of James. He also directed Aphex Twin’s last music video, ‘T69 Collapse’, in 2018.

The video features ever-changing visuals and shapes, working around the synths and percussion of the single. The video ends with a dedication to James’ parents, Lorna, who passed away last year, and Derek, who passed away in 2020. The final screen features two photos of his parents.

The long-awaited EP arrived on Friday, July 28th, via Warp Records, marking his first music release since the Peel Session 2 EP in 2019. It’s been even longer since Aphex Twin last put out a full-length record – next year will mark a decade since the release of his last album, Syro, in 2014.

Alongside ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f’, the EP features a remix of the single, ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f [Parallax Mix]’, and two more tracks, ‘zin2 test5’, and the titular, ‘In a Room7 F760’.

James will spend the remainder of the summer headlining a number of festivals, including Field Day in London, Kalorama in Portugal, and Forwards Festival in Bristol.

Watch the new video for ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f’ below.