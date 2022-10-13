Anya Taylor-Joy joins cast of new action film 'The Gorge'









Anya Taylor-Joy has been announced as a cast member of the new action film, The Gorge.

The project also stars Top Gun’s Miles Teller, who will also serve as an executive producer on the film. Not only have they found a co-star for Teller in Taylor-Joy, but they’ve also found a distributor in Apple Original Films, who will deliver the movie on their streaming platform. Zach Dean is behind the film’s script, which was sold to Skydance last year, and Scott Derrickson is lined up to direct the project.

According to Deadline, The Gorge is a “genre-bending love story”, but details about the film remain extremely thin, and it’s being kept under wraps. The project is highly-anticipated following the phenomenal success of Top Gun, and Teller has decided upon this film as the opportunity as a way to capitalise on being the man of the moment.

Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy recently appeared in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam. The Queen’s Gambit star is also set to appear in the dark comedy The Menu alongside Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. Furthermore, she has also wrapped production on Furiosa, a spinoff from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Last month, a leaked image from the set of the Mad Max Fury Road prequel movie, titled Furiosa, has been released online, showing Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of Charlize Theron’s character in the original 2015 film. Earlier this year, Warner Bros gave audiences an insight into what the film entails: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home”.