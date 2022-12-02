Anya Taylor-Joy discusses "crazy" car stunts in 'Furiosa'









Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that the first time she ever drove a car was for some of the stunts in Furiosa, the forthcoming prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. She labelled the set pieces “crazy”.

Taylor-Joy recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her role in Mark Mylod’s new black comedy The Menu, which also stars Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult. However, at one point, the attention turned to a clip she posted on her Instagram, where she pulls off a 180 handbrake turn in preparation for her role in Furiosa.

“What’s really crazy and slightly upsetting about that is that that’s my first time in a car,” Taylor-Joy told Norton, revealing that she can’t drive. “So I don’t have a license, I can’t parallel-park, I can’t go on the highway. I still don’t have one, but I can do that [a 180 handbrake turn]. At some point that will come in handy, I’m assuming.”

Filming wrapped up for Furiosa on October 28th. In it, Taylor-Joy plays a young Imperator Furiosa, the character Charlize Theron played in Fury Road, with it an origin story of how she came to work for Immortan Joe.

Earlier this month, Taylor-Joy sat down with IndieWire to discuss George Miller’s latest entry in the Mad Max canon, saying she’s “incredibly proud of it”.

“I’ve been on a different planet for the last seven months,” she said. “I think I need to sit down and attempt to try and digest what’s happened over the last seven months. But I’m incredibly, incredibly proud of it, and so proud of all of the people I got to work with, and just the amount of love and effort and work that went into it, I’m excited to see it.”

“It’s the dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been, which is saying something, genuinely saying something”, Taylor-Joy continued. “Furiosa was definitely right up my street.”

