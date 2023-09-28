Antony Szmierek shares new single ‘How Did You Get Here?’









Following a jam-packed summer, Manchester’s Antony Szmierek has shared his new single ‘How Did You Get Here?’.

The new track, which he describes as an “indie-disco banger, is the first from Szmierek since ‘The Words to Auld Lang Syne’ and arrives shortly before he’s scheduled to make his debut performance on Later…With Jools Holland on October 7th.

Discussing the new release, Szmierek said: “It’s an indie-disco banger with hidden depths. It’s about coming to terms with making the same mistakes twice.”

He continued: “We like to think we learn from our failures but maybe we don’t, and maybe being fallible is okay. If the lyrics represent ego and insecurity, the music puts”a hand on your shoulder and reassures you that you’re not alone.”

Szmierek, who is already one to watch in 2024, has taken an unconventional path in the music industry. An English teacher with a love of language, he previously published two novels before deciding to move into short stories, which eventually morphed into dancefloor-friendly poetry.

Looking back on his teaching career, Szmierek says it taught him valuable lessons about “communities, people and empathy. All of these things I value as part of my personality now, I learned while teaching.”

Additionally, Szmierek will be taking ‘How Did You Get Here?’ on the road across November, including a sold-out show at YES in Manchester. He’s also recently announced new gigs for next year at Band In The Wall in his home city, and a performance at the Lafayette in London.

Watch the trippy video for ‘How Did You Get Here?’ below.