Antony Szmierek releases new single ‘The Words to Auld Lang Syne’









British indie-rap upstart Antony Szmierek had dropped his newest single, ‘The Words to Auld Lang Syne’.

It’s been a few months since Manchester’s Szmierek first broke through with the dancefloor-ready single ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Fallacy’. In the time since, a new EP, Poems to Dance To, was released back in March.

“I find New Year’s Eve quite difficult – the pressure to party, the reflecting and the looming resolutions,” Szmierek explained in a statement. “So why not have New Year’s Eve when you need it? Even in the middle of July.”

“It’s about not conforming to arbitrary dates and instead thinking about what really matters – your friends, your loved ones, and the moments of beauty you create alongside them,” he adds.

Like all of Szmierek’s material, ‘The Words to Auld Lang Syne’ lays out a spoken-word piece over house-style beats and rave-approved grooves. The track was first previewed during a live session for Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant on BBC 6 Music.

Szmierek’s most recent high-profile appearance was at the Glastonbury Festival, where the artist and his band performed at the West Holts Bar. Szmierek currently has a fall UK tour booked, for which you can check out the dates down below.

Check out the video for ‘The Words to Auld Lang Syne’ down below.

Antony Szmierek tour dates:

15th July – Kaleidoscope Festival, Alexandra Palace, London w/ Hot Chip

21st July – Bluedot Festival, Macclesfield

22nd July – Splendour in Nottingham, Nottingham

23rd July – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

7th August – BBC Introducing / The Hundred @ Old Trafford, Manchester

25th August – Lost Village Festival, Lincoln

25th August – Reading Festival, Reading

26th August – Leeds Festival, Leeds

27th August – Moovin Festival, Stockport

14th October – Live at Leeds in the City, Leeds