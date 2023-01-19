Antoine Fuqua to direct Michael Jackson biopic









The Training Day and Emancipation director, Antoine Fuqua, is set to direct a Michael Jackson for Lionsgate titled Michael.

The new film will tell the complex life story of the controversial singer, according to an exclusive report from Deadline, with a script penned by John Logan, the same writer behind the 2012 James Bond hit Skyfall. Meanwhile, Graham King will produce the movie after turning Freddie Mercury’s story into the Best-Picture nominated Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018 and also having a hand in bringing Martin Scorsese’s The Departed to the silver screen.

The same report details that the film will delve deep into Jackson’s multiple musical feats, charting his rise from his time with The Jackson 5 as a child to the pressure of him being the biggest cultural icon in the world in the 1980s. In addition, Fuqua and Logan will not ignore the paedophile accusations that followed the musician up until his death in 2009, passing away from cardiac arrest at the age of 50.

Expressing his thoughts about the new project in a statement, Fuqua said: “For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible”.

Supporting the appointment of Fuqua, King further adds, “Antoine’s films provide personal perspectives of larger-than-life characters that continuously captivate global audiences. I’m confident that Antoine will make an exceptional and compelling film that will both celebrate and give profound new insights into the life of the King of Pop”.

The film follows on from the box office-smashing Broadway musical MJ, which was created by Lynn Nottage in 2022. Take a look at the performance of ‘Beat It’ from the musical below.