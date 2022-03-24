Anthony Mackie to open a film studio in New Orleans









Avengers star Anthony Mackie is building a film and television studio in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana, on 20 acres of land.

As Nola reports, Mackie purchased the land close to the Little Woods neighbourhood, which is situated near the I-10 service road. The news has got everybody excited, including New Orleans Mayor, Latoya Cantrell, who expressed her excitement about the project via social media.

Per an account in 4WWL, Mackie has long wanted to invest in a studio, as the actor has a passion for behind the camera work as well as acting. Notably, he already has a handful of producing credits to his name, including The Banker and Outside The Wire.

Mackie’s new studio will aim to help Louisiana establish a film and television industry offering opportunities for intellectual property acquisitions, development, production and marketing.

New Orleans Councilman Oliver Thomas told Deadline how he thinks the studio will aid the city, explaining: “Years ago, we talked about us being Hollywood South. I think maybe we’re finally in a position to make it happen and for New Orleans East to be the foundation for that to happen,” he said, adding: “To have Captain America and his brand and his star power I think it helps to support all the other investments”.

Elsewhere, Mackie is set to star in Peacock’s adaptation of the video game franchise, Twisted Metal. Each episode will be half-hour long, and Mackie will star as John Doe, a wisecracking milkman with no memory of his past. He gets a once in a lifetime opportunity to find a community but only if he can survive bouts of savage vehicular combat. Aided by a gun-toting car thief, Doe will be up against a whole host of bizarre foes.

The New Orleans East is making a comeback, bam💥👏



New Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio!



This is INCREDIBLE !!💛⚜️



The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities! pic.twitter.com/h0hlswdh1g — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) March 18, 2022