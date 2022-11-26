Anthony Mackie agrees with Quentin Tarantino's Marvel comments









Anthony Mackie, the star of Disney’s juggernaut Marvel franchise, appears to agree with the view of director Quentin Tarantino who recently criticised the blockbuster series, with the actor decrying the lack of modern “movie stars” in a resurfaced video.

Speaking about the state of the movie industry at the 2018 London Comic-Con, Mackie, who plays The Falcon (and, most recently, Captain America) throughout the MCU, stated, “There are no movie stars anymore…Like, Anthony Mackie isn’t a movie star. The Falcon is a movie star. And that’s what’s weird”.

Continuing, he adds, “It used to be with Tom Cruise and Will Smith and Stallone and Schwarzenegger, when you went to the movies, you went to see the Stallone movie. You went to see the Schwarzenegger movie. Now you go see: X-Men. So the evolution of the super hero has meant the death of the movie star”.

His 2018 comments almost directly corroborate the opinion of Tarantino, who recently stated on an episode of the podcast Cinema Speculation, “Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters…But they’re not movie stars. Right?”.

Almost directly mirroring Mackie’s comments, the director adds, “Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star”.

Take a look at Mackie’s comments from 2018 below.