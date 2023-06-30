Anthony Mackie addresses Jonathan Majors allegations









Anthony Mackie, famed for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has recently commented on the allegations against fellow Marvel actor Jonathan Majors. The issue came to the fore when Majors, renowned for portraying the villain Kang in the MCU, was accused of strangulation, assault, and harassment in an incident involving a former partner.

As a result of these serious allegations, Majors, the 33-year-old star of Creed III, was dropped by his management team, and the US Army withdrew several advertisements featuring him. The actor was also allegedly excluded from an upcoming adaptation of Walter Mosley’s 2004 novel The Man in My Basement.

During an interview with Inverse, Mackie became the first MCU actor to publicly address the controversy surrounding Majors publicly, saying: “We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty.’ That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing.”

The Captain America actor continued: “So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Majors, who debuted as Kang in the 2021 Marvel series Loki and reprised the role in this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was expected to continue as the franchise’s main villain in the coming years. This was planned to culminate in a two-film arc in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Majors is set to appear in court in New York on August 3rd for his trial. He has reportedly lodged a counterclaim against his accuser, alleging that he was the actual victim of abuse. According to Variety, multiple other women are assisting the Manhattan District Attorney with allegations of further instances of Majors’ abuse.

Mackie continues to portray the character Sam Wilson, who has recently assumed the mantle of Captain America, across multiple MCU films and TV series. However, the future of Majors’ involvement in the MCU remains uncertain. His last appearance on the big screen, which may remain that way for some time, was Creed III.